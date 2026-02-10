Extreme hot weather conditions caused round 12 of the midweek and round 13 of the weekend Ovens and Murray Bowls Pennant games to be cancelled, so the 2026 season resumed when the Midweek A1 travelled to Corowa and were successful winning against Corowa Civic 71-44.

Best on the day was Marino Candusio with Rod Mitchell, Les Brown and Jim Murtaghm who won 31 shots to 10.

Mary Paton’s team won 22-16 while Mikey Clayton with his group managed to draw 18-18.

The B1 side continued their successful season beating Benalla at home 74-61.

Sam Bonacci had the best rink winning 35-28, alongside Wayne Langdon, Phyllis Swindley and Adrian Novak.

Col Smith’s team also had a good day winning 21-16 while on the other rink Pauline Clearson snuck home 18-17.

In round 14, the final round of the weekend home and away games, it all ended for the Myrtleford A1 side when they were beaten by Rutherglen at home, going down 72-82.

Mary Paton, Marino Candusio, Liz Saunders and Jim Murtagh performed well, winning 27-18, and Greg Robbin’s group were also successful with a 21-16 shot win.

Peta Mattys’ team were beaten 14-22 while Mick Dwyer’s team also struggled, losing 10-26.

The weekend B1 side travelled to Yarrawonga where they successfully took on YMGCR with a 64-50 win.

Graham Burrington with Graeme Attwood, Sam Kupferle and Glenys Pepyat had the best rink, winning 24-15.

Lindsay Hamilton’s bunch chipped in with 25-20 while Jeff Stagg and his team held on for a 15-15 shot draw.

In a sudden-death playoff for fourth position, the B2 team took on Wangaratta at Wangaratta and managed to come out on top, securing a finals berth with a 76-58 win.

Mark Simpson with Col Byrne, Wayne Langdon and Maria Duic were outstanding with a 30-11 shot win.

Jon Dunell’s team were also successful, winning 30-17, while Martin Kupferle’s team found the going tough and were beaten 16-30.

Away from the pennant, club events progressed, and this week saw the finals of the club championships.

Greg Robbins, no stranger to this event, held off a determined Graham Burrington to become men’s club champion for season 2025/2026.

It was a close encounter in the women’s section as well, but Cheryl Lewis overcame Liz Saunders to become ladies’ club champion.