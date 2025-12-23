Wake up each day in a home that epitomises contemporary elegance, with every window framing breathtaking views of lush greenery.

This visually stunning 3 bedroom residence (with potential to add a fourth bedroom by converting the retreat) is nestled on a generous half-acre and is designed to embrace the Winter sun and provide refreshing shade in Summer.

Each bedroom exudes comfort and sophistication, featuring electric heaters and ceiling fans for year-round comfort.

The large master suite flaunts an ensuite and a dressing room and both bathrooms in the home feature underfloor heating and heated towel rails.

All bedrooms offer sheer drapes and blinds, allowing you to control light and privacy.

Throughout the home, all windows and doors are double glazed and with both a slow combustion wood fire and reverse-cycle air conditioning you are ensured a perfect climate year round.

Solid NSW Spotted Gum floors add warmth and guide you through a space that combines high-spec finishes with thoughtful design.

Completing this remarkable property are two driveways, ample parking, a large two-car garage and a fully fenced yard. Welcome home!