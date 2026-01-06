Perfectly positioned within easy walking distance of the town centre, this beautifully presented three-bedroom weatherboard cottage offers the ideal blend of charm, comfort, and convenience. Set on an impressive 645sqm allotment, the home captures the essence of relaxed country living with all amenities just moments away. Designed with both style and practicality in mind, it features two bedrooms with built-in robes and a versatile third bedroom suited for guests, a home office, or nursery. The fully renovated bathroom exudes sophistication with floor-to-ceiling tiles, a walk-in shower, modern vanity, and WC, complemented by a second separate WC for added functionality.



The light-filled formal lounge provides a welcoming retreat, complete with a new built-in wood heater and split-systems for heating and cooling with all year-round comfort. At the heart of the home, the open-plan kitchen and dining, area offers a seamless flow for everyday living and entertaining. The kitchen is well-appointed with an electric cooktop, bench ovens, and a dishwasher, while the adjoining dining space also features a new built-in wood heater, adding warmth and ambiance which then flows through to the lounge area with split system and additional wood heater. A practical laundry with generous bench and cupboard space ensures convenience at every turn.



Outdoors, the property continues to impress with a spacious undercover BBQ area ideal for entertaining, a spacious powered double colourbond garage, and an inviting inground pool. The established gardens create a tranquil setting, and the wide driveway provides off-street parking for up to three vehicles.



Combining timeless appeal with modern upgrades in a highly desirable location, this exceptional property presents a rare opportunity to secure a stylish and well-maintained home-ready for its next owner to enjoy. Contact Agent today!