Last December’s Myrtleford Lions Golden Spurs Rodeo marked a major milestone, celebrating the event’s 70th anniversary while welcoming home one of the region’s own in true rodeo royalty style.

Grace Griffith, 2026 Australian Rodeo Queen Runner Up, returned to the rodeo of her childhood to lead the grand entry on horseback, proudly carrying the Australian flag before thousands of spectators.

Now living in Traralgon, Grace grew up in Bright and credits the surrounding alpine region as the foundation of her love for horses and rural life.

Returning to the Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo in an official capacity - particularly during its 70th anniversary year - marked a full-circle moment.

“To be able to lead the grand entry at Myrtleford during such a significant year was an incredible moment, as it was the rodeo I grew up with,” Grace said.

“It was actually at the Myrtleford Rodeo the year before that I’d decided I wanted to be more actively involved in the community again.

"I thought that might be through photography, but one thing led to another, and a year later I had the privilege of returning as Australian Rodeo Queen Runner Up.”

The Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo has been a cornerstone of the local community for seven decades, drawing competitors and spectators from across Victoria and beyond.

For Grace, the event represents more than competition - it reflects the resilience, mateship and pride that define the High Country.

In addition to Myrtleford, Grace also led the grand entry at the Albury Rodeo before appearing at her largest event yet, the Ballarat Rodeo, where she rode in front of a crowd of around 5000 people.

Her role extends beyond the arena, as she represents the sport at events across the country, promoting rodeo and regional communities.

“Rodeo is about community as much as it is sport,” she said.

“At its core, it’s a celebration of country life.”

Grace thanked the Myrtleford Lions Golden Spurs Rodeo committee and the local community for the warm welcome and the opportunity to be part of such a historic celebration.

“It was an honour to ride into the arena at home,” she said.

“The alpine region will always be a part of my story.”