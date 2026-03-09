Recent rainfall and a quality offering of cattle produced one of Myrtleford's strongest cattle market sales in years last Friday.

More than 150 people attended Nutrien Ivone Agencies Myrtleford Annual Autumn Weaner Sale at the Matheson Lane saleyards, where more than 50 vendors from across the Alpine, King, Buffalo and Buckland valleys yarded 2000 head for sale.

Nutrien Ivone Agencies director Dan Ivone said the market had been the best seen for some years and the "dearest for a long, long time".

"The top pen of 20, 12-month old Angus calves, averaging 419kgs each from J & Br Fraser of Harrietville made $2200 per head, or $5.25c/kg," he said.

"Heavy steers made $5 to $5.30/kg, light steers (200kgs to 260kgs) made up to $6.50/kg, and heifers made $4.85/kg, where as three weeks ago they were $4.30/kg.

"The good quality yarding was helped by the recent rains...they had a really big impact and put a lot of confidence back in the market.

"The rise in prime markets also helped too."

Mr Ivone said while a fair few cattle stayed local, commission buyers had some big orders from South Australia and northern NSW.

Earlier Friday morning Elders held its Myrtleford Annual Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale at its Howell Lane saleyards.

Elders' agent Stephen Street said recent rains brought a few extra cattle to the sale, with 750 instead of the expected 700 head yarded from local producers.

"There was plenty of competition and the rain no doubt was the main factor in increasing prices," he said.

"The best pen of Hereford steers, 8-9 months, made $2070 each; Black Angus cattle made $1970 each; and Black Baldy (Hereford x Angus) made between $1770 to $1900 each; while weaner steer calves made $1650 to $1760."

Mr Street said two major feedlotters were very active at the sale, as were local buyers from Albury/Wodonga, Benalla, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga, while a number of heifers were bought and headed to South Australia.

BULLS OFFER FOR SALE

The Alpine Angus Autumn 2026 Bull Sale will be held today at 1pm, offering 100 registered HBR and APR Angus bulls at the Alpine Angus Sales Complex, 1138 Happy Valley Road, Rosewhite.

Stellar Livestock is holding its 2026 autumn sale on-property in Mudgegonga at 11am tomorrow, with 37 bulls up for auction.

Murramungee Angus Annual Bull Sale is on Friday, 20 March, commencing at 11am at Chinamans Flat Road, Murmungee, with 18 bulls up for auction.