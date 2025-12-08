Thousands of cycling enthusiasts, either on two wheels themselves or supporting from the sidelines, celebrated this year's Tour of Bright, as the premier cycling event returned to town last weekend.

Friday saw the 'Club Criterium' cordon off central streets as riders flew around the loop established in town.

Stages one and two, covering the 'Gaps Loop' and 'ITT Buckland Valley' courses, were held on Saturday, 6 December, to feature more of the alpine region and provide an elevated challenge for this year's cyclists.

Sunday's culminative event, the Stage Three 'Mount Buffalo Climb', saw the peloton make its way gradually up the mountain, before participants, support staff, family and friends celebrated another successful year of cycling in the region.

"The Tour of Bright was a great success," Tour of Bright's sponsorship and stakeholder engagement officer, Oliver Sargent said.

"There are many great local rider stories particularly in the 'Men's B' category with riders from Bright and Mount Beauty.

"If you look through the results for the other jerseys and stages you will see Alpine CC and Team Mount Beauty appear quite a bit."

The general classification results based upon accumulated time revealed the overall winner.

In the 'Women's A' category: Brodie Chapman, a rider for the United Arab Emirates World Tour team and winner of the world championships mixed relay with Luke Plapp earlier this year, was ranked in first place with a time of five hours, 10 minutes and 28 seconds.

The 'Men's A' division saw Luke Plapp, a Wandiligong local and three-time Tour of Bright winner, as well as a three-time Australian national champion and winner of a stage in the Giro d'Italia this year, was first across the finish line with a time of four hours, nine minutes and 40 seconds.

Both Chapman and Plapp will ride in the Tour Down Under and national championships in the coming months.