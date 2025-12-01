The 2025 Tour of Bright, Australia's longest-running and most prestigious club stage race, will bring hundreds of cyclists to the town this Friday, 5 to Sunday, 7 December.

Bright will come alive with a full closure of the streets, markets, music, food, plenty to drink and amazing racing.

Since its establishment in 1993, the Tour of Bright has consistently drawn Australia's and some of the world's best professional and aspiring professional riders, serving as a crucial proving ground and an early-season indicator of form for many who go on to compete at World Tour level.

In 2025, big names in cycling such as Oscar Onley, Brodie Chapman, Luke Plapp, and all four members of Australia’s Olympic gold medal winning men’s pursuit team from the Paris Olympics - Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O'Brien - together with other rising stars are scheduled to make an appearance on the road.

Building on a legacy of fierce competition and breathtaking alpine scenery, the tour promises an elevated experience for riders, spectators and the vibrant Bright community, solidifying its reputation as a 'bucket list' event for Australian cycling.

The Alpine Cycling Club (ACC), one of Australia's largest regional clubs with more than 450 members, including a significant proportion of female and junior participants, is set to host the event with an unwavering passion for cycling and community engagement.

"The 2025 Tour of Bright represents a significant evolution for our event," ACC race director, Stu Tripp said.

"By bringing the start lines into the heart of Bright and creating an iconic finish at Mt Buffalo Chalet, we're not just enhancing the race experience for our riders, but also inviting the entire community and all our visitors to be part of the excitement.

"This will be the most accessible and engaging Tour of Bright ever."

The Friday night Criterium, a retrospective highlight of the 2024 event, will transform Bright's streets into a vibrant celebration of cycling.

Stage one starts on Saturday morning: Gaps Loop (93 kilometres) features long valley roads, two sprint points, two categorized climbs, before finishing at Tawonga Gap.

Stage two: the time trial (17.7 kilometres), features a flat-out effort against the clock in the scenic Buckland Valley.

Stage three, 'The Queen's Stage' on Sunday: where overall classification will be decided, men's and women's elite categories will ride a further 30 kilometres through the Buckland Valley before attacking the Mount Buffalo climb, also 30 kilometres.

This year, all fields are full across the three-stage race with a 475 rider sell-out Peloton.

For more information, visit: https://www.tourofbright.com.au/.