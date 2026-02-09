The Alpine Shire Council have approved CEO Will Jeremy to sign off on an additional $216,681 (excluding GST) to contractor Exton's Pty Ltd for their works on the Myrtleford Landfill Cap construction Cells 1 and 2.

During last month's council meeting, councillors voted unanimously to approve the budget variation, in order to meet the requirements and standards of the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA), by utilising Class 2 material to cap the landfill site.

This approval will allow the works to be completed in accordance with contractual deadlines and operational requirements, within the 2025/26 Budget.

Director of Assets, Sarah Buckley said after hearing the EPA representatives' feedback following their recent visit; 'we were tickled pink'.

"I’m pleased to announce the EPA paid us a visit just before Christmas [and] they were very pleased with the outcome of the capping works," she said.

"In addition, they noted they thought our transfer stations were gold-star and that all transfer stations in Victoria should aim to be like them."

At council's request, the design for Cell 1 was revised to incorporate a hardstand, enabling the cell's utilisation for stockpiling purposes.

Exton's indicated substituting the topsoil with Class 4 material would not impact the overall cost and construction was progressed.

However, towards the end of construction the EPA indicated this represented a significant alteration to the initial design and their approval was required.

To secure approval for the hardstand variation, the EPA stipulated the use of a 100mm layer of Class 2 material.

"[Council has] a contract hold-over period after works are finished, to ensure defects are appropriately handled," Ms Buckley said.

"Every landfill is different and can have different materials specified for the capping works.

"When the contractor offered to not do a variation and import Class 4, we thought that would be acceptable; as we use Class 4 in a lot of our construction works for our roads.

"We, of course, always run past the EPA if there is a change.

"We did historically have trouble finding suitable Class 2 material at the Myrtleford and Porepunkah Landfill sites, before using a geosynthetic liner (GSL).

"We were previously looking for just clay, [but] now most councils or those responsible for landfills, tend to use GSL because it’s easier to source and more affordable."