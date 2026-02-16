With the third instalment notice for Alpine Shire Council rates now issued, council is reminding ratepayers a range of flexible and convenient payment options are available to help spread the cost of rates across the year.

Council said it understands managing household costs can be challenging, particularly with ongoing cost‑of‑living pressures and encourages ratepayers to choose a payment method which best suits their circumstances.

One of the most popular options is FlexiPay, which allows ratepayers to pay their rates in small, regular instalments via direct debit rather than larger quarterly payments.

FlexiPay can be set up at any time during the year and helps smooth payments across weeks or fortnights, making rates easier to manage and reducing the risk of missing instalment due dates.

Once established, payments are automatic, providing peace of mind and helping households stay on track without needing to remember individual instalment dates.

FlexiPay is particularly helpful for people who prefer predictable and regular payments, want to avoid large quarterly bills and those managing multiple household expenses.

Ratepayers can set up FlexiPay online using the reference number on their rates notice.

In addition to FlexiPay, Council offers a range of payment methods to suit different needs, including: BPAY, online payments via credit or debit card, telephone payments and in‑person payments at Australia Post or council’s customer service locations.

These options ensure ratepayers can choose the method which works best for them.

Council encourages anyone experiencing difficulty paying their rates, or who anticipates they may struggle in future, to contact council as early as possible.

Confidential support is available and staff can discuss tailored payment arrangements, temporary relief options with assistance available under council’s Financial Hardship Policy.

Reaching out early can help prevent stress and ensure support is put in place before payments become overdue.

For more information about payment options, FlexiPay, or financial hardship support, visit: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/residents-ratepayers/rates-property/payment-rates or contact council directly.