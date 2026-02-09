The Alpine Shire Council invites community members, business owners and anyone with an interest in the future of local tourism to get involved in the development of its new Tourism and Events Strategy.

Tourism and events have been identified as a key priority in council's current Council Plan 2025-29, with community feedback highlighting both the value of tourism and events and the importance of ensuring it remains sustainable, well‑managed and aligned with local values.

One outcome of the council plan is the development of a new Tourism and Events Strategy, including a refresh of the existing Alpine Shire Events Strategy 2021.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said together, these will help council build a long‑term approach to sustainable tourism and events, ensuring growth is managed in a way which respects community expectations, environmental values and the unique local identity of the region.

“Tourism is one of the region's most significant industries," she said.

"It is central to our local economy and supports a wide range of businesses, jobs and community services.

“At the same time, we’ve heard clearly from our community we need to manage growth carefully and plan for a future which protects the lifestyle, environment and character which make the Alpine Shire so special.

"This strategy is our opportunity to work together on a long‑term vision: one which reflects the community’s priorities and ensures tourism continues to benefit everyone.”

The strategy development process includes three key stages: understanding the current tourism landscape; working with community and industry to define a shared vision for the future; and developing practical actions to move from the current state to the desired future.

Stage one is already underway, with council preparing a detailed report on the current state of tourism and events and collecting data on community and industry attitudes.

Council now invites the community to participate in the second stage: vision‑setting for the future of tourism, with several ways to have their say:

Complete the online survey on Engage Alpine: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/tourism-and-events-strategy

Printed surveys are also available at Alpine Shire libraries and the customer service centre at council's office in Bright.

A series of facilitated 'Tourism and Events Strategy' community workshops will be held across the shire in April and May.

These sessions will help shape the long‑term vision for tourism and be open to residents, business owners and tourism operators.

Individuals can express their interest in attending online via Engage Alpine, or by using the hard‑copy forms available at the locations above.

Cr Nicholas encouraged all community members: whether they work in tourism or simply enjoy what the region offers, to take part.

“This is a chance for our community to directly influence the future of tourism in Alpine Shire,” she said.

“Every perspective is valuable, and we hope to see strong participation across all towns and industries.”

Submissions close on Sunday, 24 May 2026.

Workshop dates, times, and location details:

Bright workshop for businesses: Monday, 27 April, from 5:30pm to 8pm at Pioneer Park.

Bright workshop for residents: Monday, 4 May, from 5:30pm to 8pm at Pioneer Park.

Bright combined workshop for business and residents: Monday, 18 May, from 5:30pm to 8pm at Pioneer Park.

Mount Beauty workshop for business: Tuesday, 28 April, from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Mount Beauty Community Centre.

Mount Beauty workshop for residents: Tuesday, 5 May, from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Mount Beauty Community Centre.

Mount Beauty combined workshop for business and residents: Tuesday, 19 May, from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Mount Beauty Community Centre.

Myrtleford workshop for business: Wednesday, 29 April, from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Myrtleford Senior Citizens Centre.

Myrtleford workshop for residents: Wednesday, 6 May, from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Myrtleford Senior Citizens Centre.

Myrtleford combined workshop for business and residents: Wednesday, 20 May, from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Myrtleford Senior Citizens Centre.

Harrietville combined workshop for business and residents: Thursday, 30 April, from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Harrietville Community Hall.

Dinner Plain combined workshop for business and residents: Wednesday, 6 May, from 10am to 12:30pm at the Dinner Plain Community Centre.