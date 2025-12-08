Telstra is this week upgrading its Apex Hill base station that services Bright and surrounds, which is temporarily affecting mobile services in the area while works are underway.

The site will have partial outages today and tomorrow, be completely offline during the day on Friday, and have intermittent disruptions on Monday next week.

The site is being brought back online each evening, and no works are taking place this weekend.

Telstra mobile customers can keep up to date on this outage visit https://www.telstra.com.au/outages.

Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi-Fi Calling.

This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi.

Landline services, NBN and Satellite internet services, and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.

Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically connect to another mobile network if available for connection to emergency services.

Telstra also encourages business owners talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their NBN or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions.