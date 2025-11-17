Alpine Shire Council invites people living with disabilities and people with other lived experiences, such as carers, to contribute to the development of their Access and Inclusion Plan 2025-2028.

The plan builds on council's Access and Inclusion Plan 2021-2024 and will outline how council will promote and support access and inclusion for people living in the Alpine Shire, recognising not every person has the same experience.

Engagement includes a digital survey which closes Sunday, 30 November (visit Engage Alpine: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/access-and-inclusion-plan), as well as drop-in sessions at libraries in Mount Beauty today (2pm to 4pm), and Myrtleford on Monday, 24 November (10am to 12noon).

Individuals and groups will also be able to contact council's community development team to share their experiences directly.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported, in 2024, 21.8 per cent of people across the Alpine Shire lived with one or more disabilities and 5.7 per cent needed assistance with core activities in their lives.

The plan will assess council's assets and services to determine whether they are accessible and inclusive for people living with disabilities.

This assessment will include the physical accessibility of infrastructure, such as halls and buildings, as well as the capability of staff to support people living with disabilities in all customer-focused services.