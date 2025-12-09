Brimming with warmth and timeless character, this beautifully custom crafted residence on Walkers Lane perfectly captures the essence of Bright's country charm. Seamlessly blending rustic appeal with modern comfort, it offers a lifestyle that feels both unique and effortlessly inviting.



Inside, rich timber floors set the stage for a home filled with natural beauty and relaxed sophistication. The ground floor showcases an open-plan living area anchored by a classic country kitchen, complete with timber benchtops and a 900mm heritage-style oven.



The adjoining dining and lounge spaces are framed by French doors opening to a private verandah and paved courtyard - the ideal setting to unwind and enjoy the peaceful garden surrounds. A wood fire adds cosy warmth, while thoughtful inclusions such as a study nook, laundry, storage room and powder room ensure every practical need is met.



Upstairs, the master suite offers a serene retreat with its own ensuite, while two additional bedrooms share a central bathroom. A fourth bedroom or home office provides flexibility for families or extended guests.



A standout feature is the freestanding double garage with an adjoining workshop - perfect for storing bikes or pursuing hobbies - and the fully self-contained one-bedroom apartment above. Ideal for visiting family or Airbnb income, it adds valuable versatility to the property.



Set across two titles, the property also includes a vacant allotment of approximately 625sqm, featuring a freestanding shed. Whether you choose to expand, develop or simply enjoy the established gardens and mountain ambiance, the possibilities are endless.



Tucked away in one of Bright's most popular areas - just moments from the Rail Trail and within easy reach of town - this is a truly special opportunity to secure your own piece of country charm, whether as a permanent home, investment or idyllic retreat.

Features