Escape to the peace and privacy of rural living with this well-appointed four-bedroom home set on just over 1.4 acres in the heart of Mudgegonga.



Framed by breathtaking views of Mt. Buffalo and the surrounding ranges, this property offers space, versatility, and lifestyle appeal in a truly stunning location.



This spacious home features a functional layout with an open-plan kitchen, dining, and formal lounge area. The kitchen is designed for everyday ease, with an electric cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher, and ample storage and bench space. A second living area with a built-in hydronic heater provides comfort and warmth. Additionally, a wood heater, wall heater + a split system ensure consistent heating and cooling throughout the year.



The main bathroom includes a full-sized bath and vanity, with a separate WC for convenience. A large external laundry and a second outdoor WC add to the practicality of the home.



The property benefits from a septic system, and a large 50,000-litre rainwater tank connected to the house together with a well with a pump for irrigation, along with a dedicated firefighting pump for added safety.



Outdoor infrastructure is a major highlight, with five garage spaces, a single garage, an open double car space shed attached to a shipping container, and a powered workshop with built-in benches and 15-amp power. A fully lined office/sleepout with heating and cooling offers a great work-from-home space, games room or teenage retreat + double garage. A secure dog run and pen add to the appeal for animal lovers.



Whether you’re upsizing, downsizing, or seeking a lifestyle change, this impressive property offers comfort, functionality, and endless potential-all just a short drive from Myrtleford and surrounding townships. Contact Agent today to organise a private inspection”.