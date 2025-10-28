Alpine Health has strengthened its emergency preparedness with the installation of two new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at the main entrances of Bright and Myrtleford hospitals.

These 24-hour accessible devices provide vital support to staff, patients and community members in a cardiac emergency.

When seconds count, having a defibrillator within reach can mean the difference between life and death.

Staff at Alpine Health have previously had to use defibrillators in hospital car parks to treat patients presenting to Urgent Care in cardiac arrest: highlighting the critical need for these lifesaving devices at every hospital entrance.

An AED is already located outside the main entrance of Mount Beauty Hospital, meaning all three Alpine Health campuses now have publicly accessible defibrillators at their entrances.

These new units complement existing AEDs located within Urgent Care Centres, across Alpine Health campuses and in community facilities throughout the Alpine region.

Alpine Health said Community Bank Bright had generously donated funds for the Zoll cabinets that house and protect the new AEDs.

October is 'Shocktober', a national campaign raising awareness about cardiac arrest and the lifesaving role of AEDs.

Each year, around 30,000 Australians experience a sudden cardiac arrest in the community, making rapid response and early defibrillation critical to survival.

AEDs are designed for anyone to use: they provide simple voice prompts to guide users through each step, automatically analysing the heart’s rhythm and delivering a controlled shock if needed.

All Alpine Health AEDs are registered on the GoodSAM App, which connects people experiencing cardiac arrest with the nearest defibrillator and trained responders.

“Every second matters in a cardiac emergency,” Alpine Health Myrtleford's director of clinical operations, Lisa Townsend said.

“By placing AEDs in highly visible, accessible locations across our hospital campuses, we’re ensuring both staff and community members can act quickly and confidently to save a life.

"This investment reflects Alpine Health’s ongoing commitment to improving safety and emergency response across our region.”

If it’s an emergency, always call Triple Zero (000).

This Shocktober, Alpine Health encourages everyone to learn CPR, locate your nearest AED and be ready to act because you could save a life.