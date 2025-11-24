Children with a disability or developmental delay in the Ovens Murray region will benefit from the experience of Latrobe Community Health Service (LCHS), when the organisation begins providing Early Childhood (EC) services on behalf of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

In November, children and families transitioned from Holstep Health, which is no longer providing early childhood services on behalf of the NDIS in North East Victoria.

LCHS's operations in Ovens Murray will be based in its existing NDIS offices in Wangaratta, Benalla and Wodonga and service the Local Government Areas of Alpine, Benalla, Indigo, Towong, Wangaratta, Wodonga and Mansfield.

The NDIS early childhood approach helps children younger than six with developmental delay or children younger than nine with disability and their families access the right support when and where they need it.

“Both the NDIS and LCHS are about supporting children and their families to develop the skills they need to take part in daily activities and achieve the best possible outcomes throughout their life,” Vince Massaro, LCHS executive director of NDIS and assessment services said.

Mr Massaro said the organisation’s experience in coordinating disability services in Central Highlands, Wimmera South West Inner East Melbourne, Outer East Melbourne, Southern Melbourne, Inner Gippsland and Outer Gippsland would set LCHS up for success in this region.

“We are an experienced not-for-profit community organisation,” Mr Massaro said.

"We know how to work effectively alongside families and carers who have children with disabilities and developmental delays, and we provide high-quality early childhood supports.

“Our priority is continuity of care in this transition and for uninterrupted access to services for children and families in Ovens Murray.”

In good news for local employment, existing roles will be carried over from Holstep Health, and several new roles are being recruited to support the transition.

“We understand that no two areas are alike, so we’re very committed to local recruitment,” Mr Massaro said.

"That local knowledge and understanding allows us to develop localised approaches specific to the needs of the community."

For help with accessing Early Childhood services in Ovens Murray, call LCHS on 1800 546 532.