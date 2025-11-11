The Victorian government will again provide free vaccines to Alpine Shire residents to offer protection from the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV).

The government has confirmed at risk North East communities of Alpine, Benalla, Indigo, Mansfield, Moira, Strathbogie, Towong, Wangaratta and Wodonga will get the vaccines this mosquito season.

Victorian Minister for Health, Mary-Anne Thomas, encouraged residents to understand the risks of mosquito-borne diseases and to take simple steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying more time outside over the warmer summer months.

She said a $2.3 million investment is making the vaccine freely available now to people in 24 regional local government areas through GPs, community pharmacies and some local councils.

Minister Thomas said most people with JEV infection do not have symptoms or have only mild symptoms such as a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches.

"However, a small number – around one in every 250 people – can develop severe infection of the brain (encephalitis) or meningitis which can be fatal," she said.

Minister Thomas said the government's mosquito surveillance program is helping track the presence of diseases in mosquitoes across Victoria, providing an early warning system to protect the public from JEV, Murray Valley encephalitis virus, Ross River virus, Barmah Forest virus and West Nile virus.

PROTECTING AGAINST MOZZIES

Simple and practical steps you can take to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, include:

• wearing long, loose and light coloured clothing when outdoors;

• using mosquito repellents that contain active ingredients including Picaridin or DEET;

• spraying or rubbing repellent on children’s clothes is recommended, avoiding their skin;

• limiting time spent outdoors when mosquitoes are most active such as at dawn and dusk;

• removing stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed around the home or a campsite; and

• making sure windows are fitted with mosquito netting or screens.

More information is available at betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/protectyourselfmosquitobornedisease.