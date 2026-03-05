Alpine Health will transition its Meals on Wheels service to a new home delivered meal model from 31 March.

The health provider said the move is to ensure its 56 clients across the Alpine and Indigo shires continue to receive reliable and nutritious meals through a high quality service that supports older people to remain living independently in their own home.

Under the new model meals will no longer be made and delivered by Alpine Health, but instead be supplied by external provider Lite n' Easy.

Alpine Health said Lite n' Easy offers a much broader menu of dietitian designed ready-made meals and options for a range of dietary needs including diabetic, low-salt and vegetarian meals - and the expanded menu will offer greater choice for clients, with a range of soups, main meals and desserts available each week.

Alpine Health operational director community aged care, Peter Burgess, said the change reflects Alpine Health’s commitment to ensuring older residents can continue to access meals at home into the future.

“Meals on Wheels has been an important service in our community for many years,” Mr Burgess said.

“As people are living independently at home for longer, we need to ensure the way meals are provided continues to meet those needs.

“The new model will provide a much wider range of meal choices and a reliable service that can be sustained into the future."

Mr Burgess said Alpine Health is working directly with every current client to ensure a smooth transition.

He said clients are being contacted personally, with staff providing information, answering questions and supporting individual meal preferences and dietary requirements.

"Our staff are visiting each client directly and are placing meal orders on their behalf to ensure meals continue to be delivered to their homes," Mr Burgess said.

"Clients do not need to arrange this themselves.

"The organisation will also cover the cost of delivery so that clients are not financially disadvantaged by the change.

“We will speak with every client and work with them to find an arrangement that meets their needs.

“Our focus is ensuring people continue to receive nutritious meals and the support they need to remain safe, well and independent at home."

Alpine Health has also acknowledged the extraordinary contribution of local volunteers who have delivered Meals on Wheels across the region for many years.

“We are very grateful for the time and commitment volunteers have given to supporting members of our community,” Mr Burgess said.

“Volunteers have played an important role in the service and their contribution has been valued by both clients and Alpine Health.”

Alpine Health said it remains committed to volunteers and the important role they play in supporting social connection and wellbeing in the community.

It is contacting all volunteers to thank them for their service and to discuss future opportunities to remain involved in supporting the service.