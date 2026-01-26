The Bright River Pool, Porepunkah River Pool and Porepunkah Toddler Pool are back in action, thankfully, during the current heatwave conditions.

All three pools were temporarily closed last week after water tests conducted by council officers showed higher than usual levels of E.coli.

Council advised against swimming and other recreational activities, which led to the Bright Waterslide also closing.

"We’re happy to report the water quality warning has been removed and all three locations are now safe for swimming and recreational activities," a council spokesperson said earlier this week.

"Keep an eye on our social media pages and website for up-to-date information on water quality.

"We understand with the [Australia Day] long-weekend and expected spate of hot weather, these warnings were less than ideal, however the water quality is unfortunately beyond our control."

The Bright Splash Park has an independent water supply and is safe to use.

The Myrtleford Splash is also still open and operating.

For more information and details of other swimming facilities, please visit: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/things-do/swimming-sports-centres