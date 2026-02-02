A free community workshop designed to help better understand suicide bereavement and learn simple, practical ways to support someone who is grieving, is being held in Mount Beauty this Friday, 6 February.

The session is open to anyone in the community and is being held at the Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre from 11am to 3pm.

Wellways Standby Murray program co-ordinator Emma Knapp is facilitating the session, which she said will be a safe, respectful space to build awareness, confidence and compassion.

Ms Knapp said the session will look at some of the theories around grief, trauma and suicide, identify what makes suicide different from other sudden loss and look at support approaches.

People wishing to attend should RSVP by today be emailing: standby.murray@wellways.org