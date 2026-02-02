Members of the Bright Lions Club are busy preparing for an auspicious anniversary this weekend, as the organisation marks 50 years of service to the local community and welcomes any past club members to an afternoon tea in celebration, this Sunday, 8 February.

Officially introduced in 1976, the first year saw 36 members of the Bright community join the local Lions club, to volunteer their time to serve others in need.

Anniversary event organiser, Graham Badrock, who has been a Lions club member for the past 25 years, said the afternoon should be another great, historical event.

"We had our 40th anniversary 10 years ago, of course, which was a great celebration," he said.

"We've invited as many people as we could contact this time around.

"The afternoon tea will be catered for by Bright CWA, which will be delicious.

"Over 50 years, the Lions club can be proud of its achievements and we give our thanks to all who have contributed.

"We're still actively looking for new members.

"Our standard meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at our clubrooms in Pioneer Park."

Brian Kelly, a Bright Lions Club member for the past 35 years, said one of the group's key achievements was assisting other groups to instigate a wide range of the town's iconic annual community events.

"Our goal in assisting other groups with their 'start-ups' is to help out, until they can stand on their own feet," Mr Kelly said.

"We have helped in the establishment of local events such as the Bright Rod Run, Tour of Bright, Brighter Days Festival, AUDAX/Alpine Classic and Mount Beauty Nationals.

"We've also assisted other volunteer groups with the regular work they do in town.

"Another key achievement was the building of our clubrooms: it gave us a home.

"We're able to hold our meetings here, but we also use it as a venue to perform service work, for example; feeding local firefighters in emergencies and so on."

Bright Lions have been involved with fundraising and door-knock appeals, Gala Day, the Autumn Festival Ball, crowning Miss Autumn Festival, community garage sales, Axeman's Carnival, Wandi Nut Festival, volunteer work, hosting barbeques and concerts in the park, participating in the Lions Youth Exchange program, wood-chopping sessions, running raffles and more.

They constructed the stonework at the western entry to Bright, re-roofed the Youth Club Hall, hosted many Combined Services Dinners and took over the running of the Great Australian Duck Race.

Another achievement for the club was to welcome their first female members after being a predominantly male gathering for years: the ladies proved to be strong members in club participation and tremendous office-bearers throughout the decades.

The afternoon tea will be held from noon, at the clubrooms in Pioneer Park, Coronation Avenue.

The club's longest-serving member of 49 years, Malcolm Stapleton, is also set to attend the afternoon tea.

To register your attendance, please notify Andrina on mob: 0438 491 950.