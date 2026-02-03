It's been delayed, but Mount Buffalo Chalet will re-open to the public later this year.

Original hopes to get the new cafe completed and operational in summer are now looking more like late autumn.

And plans to have part of chalet refurbished and opened to accommodate regional workers by July 1 are tracking for late spring.

But visitors will be on-site this month, with the area continuing to host school groups as a vibrant outdoor education centre.

Richard Thornton, chief executive officer of Belgravia Outdoor Education, which has a 40 year lease with Parks Victoria for the Buffalo Chalet, said works were continuing and progress made towards reviving public use of the heritage-listed chalet, after having sat idle since 2006.

"The cafe has been delayed due to some extra foundation works so that's looking more like opening in late March to early April," he told the Myrtleford Times/Alpine Observer.

"We're looking to open every day, but come winter it'll be just opened weekends and during school holidays."

Mr Thornton said builders were making progress on works to refurbish former staff quarters at the rear of the chalet into 38 new, predominantly self-contained single bedrooms.

The Victorian government is helping bankroll the Mount Buffalo Chalet Regional Worker Accommodation Project through its Regional Worker Accommodation Fund, keen to house up to 42 key workers in tourism, hospitality and agriculture in the alpine region.

Mr Thornton said the accommodation will be completely separate to other parts of the chalet and have its own entrance.

"While we will use some rooms for our own staff, the majority will help accommodate wider staffing needs in the region, particularly given the demands in local tourism and agricultural industries.

"Accommodation will be both short and long term."

Mr Thornton said use of the area as an outdoor education centre had been working well, with several school groups visiting at the end of last year and more large groups from the North East and Melbourne, of up to 150 students, to visit between February and Easter.

"The students are camping and staying in accommodation at the back of the chalet," he said.

"They'll make full use of everything on offer, including caving, abseiling, bushwalking, mountain biking, cultural education and kayaking and canoeing on Lake Catani."