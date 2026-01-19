Bendigo Bank is stepping up to support affected communities initiating the Victorian Bushfire Appeal in response to several devastating fires impacting multiple communities in Victoria.

The Appeal is facilitated by the bank’s charitable arm, the Community Enterprise Foundation, which has extensive expertise in running appeals across Victoria, with donations to remain in the impacted communities, to aid in recovery.

Bendigo Bank CEO, Richard Fennell, said the bank understood the importance of urgent collective community action with families displaced and properties damaged by the widespread and destructive fires.

"We know from experience that recovering from a disaster of this magnitude will be a marathon, not a sprint," he said.

"Bendigo Bank's appeal offers immediate relief to those who need it and fosters long-term resilience where it is needed most, reflecting our deep roots and commitment to our regional Victorian communities.

“We're committed to helping our neighbours rebuild their lives and strengthen our communities against future emergencies."

People wishing to support these communities are encouraged to provide monetary donations directly to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal as monetary donations are quicker, more effective, and logistically provide far more flexibility than donations of material items or pre-loved goods.

Donations can be made at any time online (www.bendigobank.com.au/vicfires) or at your local Bendigo Bank branch.

All donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

Eligible customers impacted by the Victorian fires can access a range of support from Bendigo Bank - go to www.bendigobank.com.au/support/natural-disasters/