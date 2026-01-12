Alpine Shire community members are being urged not to dispose of batteries and other prohibited items in their household bins, after a recycling collection truck caught fire on Monday, 29 December.

The rear of the truck caught on fire after completing its route and whilst the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, council wants to remind residents of the importance of disposing of waste items correctly to avoid these kinds of incidents.

Council's director of assets, Sarah Buckley, said items such as batteries, flammable liquids, lighters, vapes or aerosols containing chemicals, should never be disposed of in any of the three kerbside collection bins.

"These items can easily become sources of ignition, especially when compressed by the mechanisms inside our waste collection trucks," Ms Buckley said.

"Fires in collection trucks put our truck drivers and the public at risk and also have the potential to start bushfires, causing significant harm to our natural environment.

"The run-off from extinguishing these types of fires can also introduce pollutants into the surrounding environment."

Items with embedded batteries are also more widespread than commonly thought.

If a device lights up, makes a sound, moves, or needs charging, it has a hidden battery.

Even if something no longer works, the battery inside can still hold power or cause a chemical reaction which causes ignition and can be dangerous if not disposed of safely.

Common items with embedded batteries include:

>Bluetooth speakers and headphones

>electric toothbrushes

>e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards

>flashing and light up toys

>personal care devices (e.g. shavers)

>power-packs and portable charging devices

>remote controlled and ride-on toys

>vacuum cleaners (e.g. cordless hand-held and robotic)

>vapes

>wearable devices such as smartwatches, trackers and medical aids; and

>power tools.

Residents can check their homes for e-waste and are encouraged not throw such material in household bins.

To protect the community and the environment, e-waste can be dropped off at a collection point.

Flammable and combustible items can be disposed of and recycled safely at council's transfer stations in Mount Beauty, Myrtleford and Porepunkah.

For more information regarding locations, opening hours and accepted items, visit: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/residents-ratepayers/waste-recycling/transfer-stations