Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

About 15 years. I'm originally from Wollongong in New South Wales.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a painter and decorator by trade, but at the moment I'm working at the plywood mill.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I love all the bushwalking tracks around here and I go walking with my kid and dog. I also like working on the house. At the moment I'm putting in a new small bathroom in the shed.

What do you think makes the area unique?

It's got a good mixture of the small town and touristy vibe. Everything you need is close enough to walk or ride to. And Myrtleford's scenery, even compared to other nearby towns, is very unique for the area.

What would you change about the area?

I'm not sure what it would be, but we need something to entertain teenagers. Our skate park and splash park is great for families and little kids, but for older kids there's something wanting.