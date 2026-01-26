About 60 people came out to Pioneer Park in the ‘cool’ of the morning to celebrate living in the Alpine Shire, specifically Harrietville, at the Australia Day ceremony hosted by Harrietville Historical Society (HHS) for the Alpine Shire on Monday.

Society president Robyn Downey emceed the event and welcomed Alpine Shire councillors Peter Smith and Jean-Pierre Ronco who conducted the official welcome, affirmation ceremony and announced the 2026 Alpine Shire Community Awards.

Olivia Stapleton and Jenny Mitchell sang the national anthem following the flag raising by graduating Harrietville Primary School captains Hunter Scholten, Annie Biggs and Frankie Leask.

The HHS has an annual award instituted by Karl Texler in memory of his wife Bille - ‘The Bille Texler Orator’s Award’ for the guest speaker on Australia Day.

The 2026 Bille Texler Orator was Ann Wearne who, assisted by some of her nine siblings, told of her families’, the Wraiths and Gows, early history in Harrietville - from 1850 to 1950 - a story of "ordinary people doing and achieving extraordinary things".

These days certainly worthy of at least an Alpine Shire Community Award.

A revue of achievements by the many communities, clubs and groups in Harrietville for 2025 followed including a round-up of those who had passed (two), new borns (six) and those who have arrived to live in the village (15).

The final part of the ceremony was laying a floral wreath, made by Ada Rietveld, at the Pioneers’ Monument to remember those who established the wonderful village.

Bruno and Marissa Spiller deserved this honour this year for their work raising money for Camp Quality for 17 years, establishing the Marian College relay from Hotham to Marian College and being wonderful community volunteers.

A delicious morning tea catered by Ella and Cam of Timber & Sage was enjoyed by all before the heat set in.