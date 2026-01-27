Mansfield Secondary College Year 12 student Ryder Chad, 17, has been accepted into the Chain Reaction Victorian team to take on the 1,000-kilometre ride from Sydney to Melbourne in March.

Ryder will turn 18 on the opening night of the event’s 20th anniversary on March 1.

Ryder faces a two-fold challenge.

The first is to raise $20,000 toward the team fundraising target of $1.1 million.

The second is to complete the demanding 1,000-kilometre ride over seven days, commencing in Sydney and covering routes averaging just under 200 kilometres per day.

On day five of the ride, the team of 50 riders will arrive in Mansfield after riding from Albury via Whitfield, finishing in town for an overnight stay.

The following day, the group will ride on to Marysville via Jamieson, Eildon and Buxton.

Ryder is one of just 50 riders selected this year for the event, which is typically made up of senior corporate executives raising much-needed funds for Monash Children’s Hospital and the Starlight Foundation.

Ryder said he had been fortunate, as neither he nor his siblings had experienced significant health issues and he had rarely needed to visit hospital.

He considers himself one of the lucky ones and is reminded of this each year when his father takes part in the Chain Reaction challenge.

He also acknowledged that one of his younger cousins may not have survived without specialist equipment required at birth.

Ryder has ridden all kinds of bikes, runs, plays team sports and performs music, and has never had his childhood interrupted by major health challenges.

Riding for two major children’s health charities, Ryder said fundraising brings hope and happiness to children doing it tough.

He said the support provided also helps sick children experience fun, creativity and positive moments during treatment.

Ryder believes the funds raised will help children and their families find strength, laughter and comfort during some of the hardest times in their lives.

Money raised this year will go toward purchasing life-saving equipment for Monash Children’s Hospital not funded by government, as well as supporting the Starlight Foundation, where Captain Starlight helps brighten children’s days and make some of their wishes come true.

Ryder has invited the Mansfield community to follow his fundraising and training journey and support children less fortunate as he prepares for the ride.

Donations can be made via the Chain Reaction Challenge website at chain-reaction.org.au by following the donate links and selecting Ryder’s profile or scanning the QR code below.

While the website suggests donations start at $200, smaller contributions are welcome and every dollar counts.

Donations over $2 are tax deductible.