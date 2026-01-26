MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 24 January

Myrtleford Lotto & Newsagency Stableford & Super 6 & AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: David Matthews (12) 41 pts. A Grade Runner Up: David Rowe (10) 40 pts.

B Grade Winner: Jon Harrington (19) 35 pts c/b. B Grade Runner Up: Kerry Newton (19) 35 pts.

Super 6 Winner: Paul Evans (13) 15 pts c/b. Super 6 Runner Up: David Matthews (12) 15 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: J Cunneen 37, D Jackson 36, C Piazza 36, P Evans 35, D Clark 35, B Piazza 34, C Walker 34 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Jye Cunneen, 4th 2nd Shot: Jason Gilbert, 8th: David Rowe, 14th: David Matthews, 16th: Jye Cunneen.

Raffle Winner: Bill O'Donohue.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Bill O'Donohue (24) 25 pts c/b.

Thursday, 22 January

Myrtleford Authorised Newsagency Par AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Wendy Caldwell (24) 41pts. A Grade Runner Up: Kerry Newton (19) 38pts.

B Grade Winner: Lyn Dwyer (34) 40pts. B Grade Runner Up: Suzette Kelly (42) 37pts.

Ball Winners: Marg Curtis (17) 37c/b, Denise O'Donohue (33) 36pts, Barb Welch (19) 35c/b.

9 Hole winner: Pam Brew 17pts c/b. 9 Hole Runner Up: Kim Rossato 17pts c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Sandra Piazza, 8th: Wendy Cladwell, 14th: Marg Curtis.

Wednesday, 21 January

Myrtleford Gifts Lotto & Newsagency Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Ichlis Giovannoni (16) 38 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Kevin Kennedy (13) 37 pts.

B Grade Winner: Jon Harrington (20) 40 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Andrew Roseby (21) 39 pts.

Ball Winners: P Stewart 36, W Rowney 35, A Monshing 34, G Sims 34, N McNamara 34.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Tristan Purss, 4th 2nd Shot: Brad Carroll, 8th: Andrew Rsoeby, 14th: Evan Jones, 16th: Ned McNamara.

Tuesday, 20 January

Myrtleford Authorised Newsagency Par AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Sarah Deas (21) +3. A Grade Runner Up: Judy Bynon (20) +1 c/b.

B Grade Winner: Jan Harper (26) +5. B Grade Runner Up: Suzette Kelly (42) +2 c/b.

Ball Winners: Helen Mummery, Marnie Broz, Robyn Ternes, Wendy Caldwell.

9 Hole winner: Loretta Wales 21pts. 9 Hole Runner Up: Pam Brew 19pts.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: P Dawkins, 8th: V Sims.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF

The Monday league on 19 January was joined by a lady visitor, Leigh-Ann Johnson from Lonsdale GC, and another visitor from Sandhurst GC, Jamie Edwards.

The event was won by Michael Bartholomew with 37 points from Leigh-Ann with 36 points on a countback from Andrew Greenfield.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday, 21 January which was won by Josh Crawford with 20 points from Andrew Greenfield, Leesa Bevan and Andrew Cook with their 19 points apiece.

Don Mason, Peter Dilley and a very young Oscar Cameron from the Albury Commercial GC had 18 points apiece.

Visitors joined us from everywhere on the day, Wonthaggi, Mount Macedon, Dederang and Cobram-Barooga GCs.

NTP on the 17th was Trevor English while Andrew Greenfield got closest on the 18th.

The ladies broke into two groups again, with the back nine winner being Helen Whittaker with 16 points from Liz Harvey with 14 points.

The 18 hole comp was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 36 points from Ruth Rynehart with 31 points.

NTP second shot on the 18th was Ruth Rynehart.

The men played a Stableford round on Saturday, 24 January which was won by Stuart Cariss with 42 points.

He also Eagled the par five first hole and took the Falls Creek Coaches Eagles Nest contents – a single ball.

Runner-up was Michael Bartholomew with 41 points, and he only Birdied the first.

Next to get balls were Peter Dilley, Brett Williams, Josh Crawford & Peter Hertzog with their 38 points each.

It’s tough here in Mount Beauty.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was the club.

The ninth was Mark Rosewall, the 17th was Don Mason, while Peter Hertzog took the money on the 18th.

The ladies played the back nine on Saturday, 24 January which was won by Jooyon Kang-Redmond with 21 points from Carol Bartholomew with 19 points.

NTP on the 18th with her second shot was Leesa Bevan.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

Bright Country Golf Club results week ending 25 January.

As the great American golfer, Jack Nicklaus once said, “You know what they say about big hitters, the woods are full of them.”

As was the case at Bright last week - with the fairways becoming firm due to the dry weather, the golf balls were finding the rough and the trees far too often

Well, it’s that time of year, so let’s see the results.

Monday, 19 January, veteran’s Stableford competition.

With 10 of the Bright golfers competing in the North-East Veterans at Mansfield, the remaining 11 golfers played and the winner was Linda Jasper 39 pts, and in second place was Mark Harrison 34 pts.

Ball winners: Denis Hayes 32 pts and Ian Browne 31 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Linda Jasper, 6th: Ian Browne, 11th: Bino Da Silva, 16th: Don Grimes.

Wednesday, 21 January, Ladies Stableford competition.

Winners: Robyn McGrath 19 H/C 39 pts. Second: Linda Jasper 39 H/C 35 pts.

Ball winners: Elizabeth Barker 34 pts C/B, Michelle Barker 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 6th: Bernie Wickes, 11th: Bernie Wickes.

Wednesday, 21 January, 9-hole Chicken Run Stroke competition.

Winners: Reddog Ruddock 7 H/C nett 32, Darcy Martin 13 H/C, nett 34.

Ball winners: Sam Buckley nett 35 C/B, Tyler Thomason nett 35 C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Darren Stanley, and 6th: Reddog Ruddock.

Thursday, 22 January, Men’s Stableford competition.

With a great field of 55 golfers, winners were: James Toohey 39 pts, Phil Jessen 37 pts, Crusty Carlisle 36 pts C/B, Phil Bardsley-Smith 36 pts C/B and Robert Taylor 36 pts C/B.

Ball winners: Tony Chalwell 36 pts C/B, Matt Ellis 36 pts, Glenn Mahoney 34 pts C/B, Wayne Curtis 34 pts, Ken Bailey 34 pts C/B and Heath Thompson 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Heath Thompson, 6th: Phil Jesse, 11th: Mark Benfield, 16th: Phil Jesse.

The Chicken Winner was Tom Barr with 20 pts.

The NAGA went to Alan Poyner with a lowly 22 points, and that was for all 18 holes.

Friday, 23 January 9-hole Par competition.

Winners: Jan Bird plus 2, Roschelle Harrison plus 1 C/B.

Ball winners: Heather Thompson +1 and Suzette Heydon E.

NTPs - 3rd: Janine Andrews, 6th: Janine Andrews.

Saturday, 24 January, Open all golfers’ Stableford competition.

With a magnificent field of 94 golfers, it was going to be tight at the top of the leader board.

Winners: Crusty Carlisle 15 H/C 40 pts, Ross Heydon 22 H/C 39 pts C/B, Angus Murrells 5 H/C 39 pts, Jack Thompson 18 H/C 38 pts C/B, James Neylon 8 H/C, 38 pts, Marco Pasquinelli 18 H/C 37 pts C/B, Adam Benincasa 11 H/C 37 pts C/B, Bill Stonhill 16 H/C Robert Love 22 H/C 36 pts.

Ball winners: Andrew Badrock 36 pts, Carol Burgess 35 pts C/B Jack Duck 35 pts C/B, Cyrus Monk 35 pts C/B, Tyler Thomason 35 pts C/B, Craig Wassink 35 pts, Charlie Hamilton 34 pts C/B Robyn McGrath 34 pts C/B Graham Barrow 34 pts C/B, Lauren Velicki 34 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Jack Thompson, 6th: Sam Hall, 11th: Cyrus Monk, 16th: Jack Thompson.

The NAGA went to Mark Frost with 24 pts, and he was delighted with his Holbrook Bowling Club glass.

The Bright Golf Guru, thought of the week, “three putts are always better than four putts, especially in a stroke round.”