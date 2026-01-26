How long have you lived in the Mt Beauty area?

I have lived in the valley for around four years, after moving from Melbourne in 2022 with my husband and daughter.

What do you like about the area?

The things I love about living here are the proximity to the bush and the mountains, and the amazing sense of community we have in this town. You come to realise that there are many people who moved to the area for the same reasons. A quieter and more intentional life.

What would you change about the area?

One addition that I think would benefit the community, would be a co-working space, with a combination of desks and studios. Catering to everyone from corporates to creatives. We have some brilliant businesses in town already, and this could be a really great place to bring them together collectively.

What do you do for a living?

I am a fine jeweller and designer, and love all forms of design; interiors and architecture. My other interests are trail running and spending time in nature. We live in such a beautiful place!

Where would you take visitors?

I love showing visitors the best of our town. A lap of the pondage before sunrise can be pretty spectacular. The river in summer is definitely a highlight, or a hike up Bogong if they are feeling adventurous. From the snow capped mountains in winter, to the autumn colours, every season here is beautiful.