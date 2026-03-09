Free pads and tampons are now available at Alpine Shire Council libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford, with new vending machines installed as part of a statewide initiative to improve menstrual health equity across Victoria.

The Victorian government program is delivering free period products to up to 700 public locations across the state to help ensure community members can access essential products whenever they need them.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the new machines in local libraries will make a meaningful difference.

“Access to period products is a basic health need and no one in our community should have to miss school, work or social activities because they can’t afford them,” she said.

“Our libraries are welcoming community hubs, and adding free pads and tampons ensures they continue to be safe, inclusive spaces for everyone.

“This initiative supports dignity, reduces barriers and helps ensure all residents can participate fully in everyday life.”

The simple-to-use vending machines stocked in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford libraries include two‑pack or six-pack pads (regular and super) and two‑pack or six-pack tampons (Regular and Super).

Visitors can press the button for the product they need, then collect it from the dispensing slot.

Braille plates and clear instructions support accessibility for all users.

Free products can be accessed during normal library opening hours at the Bright Library (14 Ireland Street), Mount Beauty Library (61 Lakeside Avenue) and Myrtleford Library (20 O'Donnell Avenue).

For more information on library opening times, visit: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/things-do/libraries