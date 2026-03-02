Myrtleford's annual Italian festival, La Fiera, will once more celebrate its rich Italian heritage through food, music and a variety of activities, as the event marks 18 years this May 15 to 17.

In 2026, the festival is set to welcome more than 4000 people at La Festa on Saturday alone, as the Great Alpine Road is closed to transform the Piazza into a day of celebration, just as they do in Italy.

Back in 2007, after the Italian Connection Motor Rally came through town, local resident Noel Stone had the idea to explore the possibility of developing an Italian festival: drawing from the rich Italian history and established Italian community in the region.

With almost two years of planning and community meetings with the backing of Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce, La Fiera was born in May 2009.

The first program featured events including a Food and Wine Festa, Film Festival, heritage displays, soccer and bocce challenges, a cooking class and a Living-Chess Match performance.

It is from this foundation La Fiera has grown over the years, continually updating while staying true to its original spirit.

More information, including the full program and ticket details, will be available from mid-March at: www.lafiera.com.au and via La Fiera’s social media channels.