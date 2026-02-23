A great day out was had by over 2000 racegoers at the Mount Beauty and District Community Bank Dederang Picnic Races last Saturday, as the annual event returned once more to thrill with fast-paced, horse-racing action at the local recreation reserve.

As Fashions on the Field was a popular way for patrons to put their best foot forward and feature their favourite fascinator, live music and children's activities entertained crowds for hours and the famous Dederang Mile (a bi-ped race) and Tug of War challenge gave patrons the opportunity to get involved in the festivities.

"The races this year were huge," Dederang Race Club president, Marcus Goonan said.

"It was a really great day; a little warm on Saturday, but we got through the day unscathed and by all reports, everyone had a great time."

Mr Goonan said camping on site over the weekend was a huge success, with more than 100 caravan and camping sites registered ahead of the festivities.

"Approximately half of the caravans were there for three nights," he said.

"At the Dederang Pub on Friday night, the 'Calcutta' raffle was a huge success, with approximately 500 participants and a massive prize pool of $8000, so that's definitely something we'll put on again.

"We're very happy with this year's event, as our races are put on by the community, for the community.

"Regardless of how big our crowd is, our aim is to help support various local community groups and in particular the Dederang Rec Reserve and its users."

In the 'Lloyd Refrigeration Flying' race, 'Mighty Feat' from New Zealand, trained by S.A. McIntosh and ridden by L.J. Taylor crossed the finish line first.

The 'Milestones Chemical Dederang Cup' was championed by 'Gwennybegg' who was trained by G.L. Boucher and ridden by D.N. Walker.