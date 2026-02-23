The Alpine Regional Horseman's Association (ARHA) is set to host this year's Cutting Horse Show at the Myrtleford Showgrounds this week, to bring the art of extreme cattle herding back to the masses.

Cutting event co-ordinator, Steve Graves, said preparation for this year’s event kicking off tomorrow are well in-hand.

"So far this year, there are 470 runs registered; it'll be a huge event," he said.

"People are coming from far and wide, from all over Victoria and a lot from along the east coast of New South Wales, like Nowra and Tamworth and so on.

"We've arranged 1300 head of cattle to use over the four days.

"It’s a big weekend for us and a big weekend for the town...over the years it's just grown and grown.

“A big thanks to the community for their assistance, sponsorship and generous support from local businesses.

"We're grateful our event brings a lot of business to Myrtleford, in terms of fuel, food, hospitality, visitation bookings at bed-and-breakfasts and so on.

"It never ceases to amaze me how local people approach me afterwards and say how great the event was."

Cutting involves a rider separating one cow from its herd of approximately 30 cattle and keeping it apart for as long as possible in two and a half minutes, before allowing the cow to regroup and selecting another.

Working together with their horse, the rider 'cuts-off' the animal from the herd, with the horse trained and acting almost like a sheep-dog during the run.

The feature event for this year's Cutting Horse Show is the ‘8 and Up’ Non Pro event, where a lot of older horses come out to show they still have what it takes, split into a 'one-go round', then a 'final' run of the top 10 horse and rider combinations.

The Prize Purse includes a wreath, a trophy and approximately two thousand dollars for the winner of this Non Professional round, with other Pro and Non Pro events.

Last weekend, February 21 and 22, saw the ARHA Pre-Works at Karn Station in Benalla.

Some 600 head of cattle were put to use during the practice weekend for younger horses to work on their cattle-cutting reflexes.

"Thanks to the generosity of Peter and Gill Lloyd, the owners of Karn Station, we were able to run 160 cutting entries over this weekend," Mr Graves said.

"They’re really good friends of ours at Karn; a couple of years ago they offered to host our pre-event practice here in Benalla.

"A sensational day was had by all in this beautiful setting and wonderful arena.

"A great job by Tim Stokes, the station manager and his team for preparing the arena and cattle.

Spectators are welcome with free entry to the Myrtleford Showgrounds this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 26 February to 1 March.

For more information, visit the 'Alpine Regional Horseman's Association Cutting - Myrtleford' Facebook page.