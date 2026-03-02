At Rich Glen's Gavan Street store in Bright you can step into something rare.

You’re invited to taste, wander, ask questions and linger.

Shelves are lined with more than 200 farm-grown creations, gourmet foods, small-batch pantry staples, botanical homewares, curated hampers and a refined skincare collection, alongside thoughtfully selected Australian brands that share the same commitment to quality and integrity.

Excitement is also building ahead of the upcoming olive harvest.

Rich Glen's groves shimmer silver-green, the air carries that unmistakable fresh-cut aroma, and the countdown begins for the most anticipated release of Early Harvest extra virgin olive oil.

Across 35,000 olive trees lining the Murray River at Rich Glen, each olive is picked at the very beginning of the season, brilliantly green, vibrant and bursting with vitality.

This is when they are naturally richest in polyphenols, the powerful antioxidants that give exceptional extra virgin olive oil its remarkable health benefits and that signature peppery finish.

And then Rich Glen move, quickly.

Within hours of harvest, the olives are cold-pressed on-site.

That speed locks in peak flavour, preserves antioxidants and delivers what Rich Glen proudly believe is some of the healthiest extra virgin olive oil in the world.

The result is bold, fresh and intensely alive.

To taste Early Harvest is to experience olive oil at full expression, green, grassy, vibrant, with a lively peppery kick at the back of the throat (that’s the polyphenols working their magic).

It transforms the everyday into something special: warm sourdough becomes a ritual, roasted vegetables turn restaurant-worthy, and a simple drizzle feels indulgent.

Harvest runs from late April through to August, a fleeting window where nature, timing and craft align perfectly.

And like all seasonal luxuries, once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Be among the first to pour it.

For more details go to www.richglenoliveoil.com