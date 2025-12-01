The festive vibes are in full swing in Bright, following last Friday's Christmas Tree Lighting and Twilight Market.

The sixth annual event hosted by the Bright Lights and Winter Nights committee attracted more than 200 people to the town centre.

From 5pm, attendees wandered through the market and soaked up the Christmas spirit, finding festive goodies, handmade crafts and delicious treats as children had their faces painted, the Bright Singers performed Christmas carols and Adam Lindsay provided live music entertainment for the crowds.

The front of the Uniting Church in Burke Street was seasonally decorated with a towering Tannenbaum, which was lit up to match the night's sky once the sun had set.

Father Christmas and Mrs Claus made a special stop in Bright to make the night a magical event, travelling on the local CFA's reddest engine.

Committee secretary and treasurer, Amanda Ralph, said the Christmas tree looked absolutely amazing and will shine brightly throughout the entire festive season.

"It's a glowing reminder of what community spirit truly looks like," she said.

"We had a great turnout and it was a fantastic community night for all the family.

"We were so grateful the rain held off, allowing everyone to come together and celebrate beneath the twinkling lights.

"Santa and Mrs Claus had the best time...they said they’ve never seen so many excited little faces lining up to see them.

"Santa's Mailbox is located out the front of Making Spirits Bright in Barnard Street, for any kids who missed out on submitting their Christmas letters on the day.

"A huge thank you to the incredible local businesses, community groups and members who generously contributed their time, prizes and support to help make this cherished community event possible.

"A heartfelt thank you to Gail and Tony Bennett, whose dedication and hard work behind the scenes ensure this event comes to life each and every year.

"And of course, a very special thank you to Santa and Mrs Claus, who bring the magic, wonder and joy to make this night sparkle for all ages."

Ms Ralph said the committee were looking into making the event even bigger for next year.