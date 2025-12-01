The Myrtleford Show Society Committee (MSSC) has donated proceeds from its annual raffle to help two worthy causes in the local community.

MSSC president Debbie Geddes said October's "huge and fantastic show", which included the sale of hundreds of raffle tickets, had allowed the committee to again nominate someone in the community to be the beneficiary of the funds raised from ticket sales.

Local woman Marcella White received a $1000 donation and the North East Blue Ribbon Foundation also received $300.

"Our recipient this year, Marcella, a born and bred local, is going through cancer treatment at the moment, so we thought we'd help her out," Ms Geddes said.

"In terms of the raffle, several local businesses donated a lot of great items to the prize pool including a Weber barbeuce, a wheelbarrow, hampers and so on.

"The show society is very appreciative of the local businesses and groups for their support and generous donations.

"We wouldn't be running the show without their help."

The Myrtleford Show was recently ranked one of the top 20 shows in the state by the Victorian Agricultural Show board.

Ms Geddes said there is talk amongst the show society for running next year's Myrtleford Show over a day and a half.

"The proposal is, on the Friday afternoon, the senior members of our community and those who struggle with accessibility will be invited to view the arts and crafts, cooking, horticulture and farm produce exhibitions without the huge crowds and we'll put on an afternoon tea for them as a free event," she said.

"Then we'll host the full show day on Saturday."

Next year's show will be held on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 October, 2026.