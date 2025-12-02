This summer's live music events are sorted with the return of the Myrtleford Summer Series performances in the Piazza, this Friday, 5 December.

From 6pm to 8pm, all are invited to spread a picnic rug out on the lawn, bring along your favourite snacks or dance along to the live musical performance in the centre of town.

The Friesians are set to kick off the 2025-2026 season this Friday, with The Stents to take the stage the following week and Adam Lindsay's performance scheduled for Friday, 19 December.

The Summer Series is a collaboration between the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc., the Alpine Shire Council and local store holders and musicians.

Gold-coin donations upon entry are welcome.

The Summer Series will be held on Friday evenings in December, with the exception of Boxing Day, as the Myrtleford Rodeo is scheduled to be held at the showgrounds that afternoon and evening.

Sessions will be held throughout January on Saturday evenings.