This year's 'Buy Local and Win' Christmas promotion is well underway as shoppers scout for trinkets, toys and other gifts over the festive season and support local businesses at the same time.

Locals and visitors alike can make their Christmas lists work for them by shopping local and giving them the chance to win one of three major prizes and dozens of gift cards from participating stores.

A list of all participating businesses is published each week in print and on our Facebook page, to help readers shop at local stores involved in this year's promotion.

The three major prizes this year are:

• 1st prize: a $2000 voucher at Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors;

• 2nd prize: an $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing and Strides in Bright; and

• 3rd prize: a Billy Button Wines Prize pack valued at over $500.

Dozens of $100 vouchers from participating businesses are in the prize pool and available to anyone - simply by buying at nearby businesses and supporting local this festive season.

Shoppers can enter the draw this year by scanning the QR codes on site at participating businesses.

The Alpine Observer and Myrtleford Times dropped by Nightingales Bros. Alpine Produce in Wandiligong to see what they had planned for the holidays.

Nightingales store manager, Chris Joyce, said the team were working hard to prepare for the season ahead.

"Our cider bar will be open all summer for our guests," she said.

Nightingales will also host a food van on site to offer more options to visitors.

This year's promotion runs until Wednesday, 19 December, with a list of winners published in the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer on 24 December and 7 January 2026.

For further details see page 17 of today's paper.