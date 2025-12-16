Final decision on Meadow Creek solar pending

Environmental process has delayed the final decision in the approval of the controversial 575-hectare Meadow Creek Solar Farm. The Victorian government approved the application on 31 October after a lengthy process, which included a controlled action under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, enacted on 17 October 2024. The final decision was expected on 5 December, however, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water applied for an extension and the new date is 16 January 2026. A department spokesperson said "the extension was granted to allow sufficient time to consider the information provided in the Victorian Minister’s assessment report". A controlled action triggered an assessment of the potential impacts to nationally protected species including the endangered Sloane's Froglet, critically endangered Regent Honeyeater (fewer than 250-350), and the vulnerable Murray cod. This controlled action made sure the planning application would need to be approved under both Victorian state law and national environmental law. The state government fast-tracked the approval of the 332-megawatt facility and battery, effectively stripping anyone from appealing the decision at the state tribunal. When the facility is approved it would be able to power around 140,000 homes, while the 250-megawatt Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will have the capacity to meet peak evening demand for about 85,000 homes. The state government’s Development Facilitation Program was implemented in March last year and placed decision-making powers in the hands of the minister to meet the government’s target of having 95 per cent renewable energy by 2035.