This is your final week to enter The Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer's 'Buy Local and Win' promotion, with entries for this year's Christmas competition to cut off this Friday, 19 December.

Shoppers can do their part to support local businesses as they find those last few items on this year's Christmas list, to be able to enter the draw to win one of three major prizes and dozens of $100 gift cards at this year's participating stores.

The three major prizes this year are:

• 1st prize: a $2000 voucher at Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors;

• 2nd prize: an $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing and Strides in Bright; and

• 3rd prize: a Billy Button Wines Prize pack valued at over $500.

Shoppers can enter the draw this year by scanning the QR codes on site at participating businesses.

This year's promotion runs until Friday, 19 December, with a list of winners published in the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer on 24 December and 7 January 2026.

For further details and a full list of participating businesses, see page 27 of today's paper.