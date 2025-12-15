The Bright P–12 College garden is buzzing with life and now, its fresh produce is available for the whole community through the Bright Food Co-op.

Students at Bright P–12 College have been learning the value of growing food, caring for the environment and understanding where their food comes from.

The school’s garden program not only teaches practical horticulture and gardening skills, but also fosters teamwork, responsibility and sustainability.

Thanks to a partnership with the Bright Food Co-op, the fruits (and vegetables) of their labour are available for purchase by local families, after going live last Friday, 12 December.

From crisp lettuce and fragrant herbs to seasonal vegetables straight from the soil, the produce shop showcases the hard work of students in the horticulture program, run by Darren Wood, to support healthy eating in the community.

Students have gained hands-on experience in planting, harvesting, and preparing produce for sale, linking classroom learning with real-world skills and by selling through the Co-op, the school strengthens ties with local families and businesses.

"This is really exciting because the kids have learned and grown enough produce to sell through the Co-op," Bright Food Co-op committee member, Gil Paulsen said.

"They've joined our online order cycle and are now able to sell to their community as a registered grower.

"They know how to operate the platform which links into our online shop, to determine price settings, update stock levels and so on.

"Sales from their produce will go back into their garden, to buy guards, straw and all other items needed for it's upkeep."

The produce is grown with care, using environmentally friendly practices which highlight the importance of local food systems.

Members of the Bright Food Coop can now find a dedicated section for Bright P–12 College Garden Produce, simply by logging in, browsing the available items and adding them to their weekly shop.

Shoppers are encouraged to keep an eye out for new additions each week, as produce availability will vary with the seasons.

Every purchase helps fund the ongoing gardening and sustainability program, ensuring students continue to learn valuable skills while contributing to the local food network.

As Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on the Co-op's usual online order pick-up day, Thursday, some dates have been shuffled around to accommodate the festive season.

The last day to collect online orders will be Tuesday, 23 December.

The on-site store will be open on Saturday, 27 December and the following Saturday, 3 January from 10am to 12pm.

The first online order pick-up date for 2026 is set for Thursday, 8 January.