After seven-and-a-half years at the helm of Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW), managing director Charmaine Quick has decided to step down at the conclusion of her current contract on 31 July 2026.

Ms Quick said she had carefully considered the timing of her departure from the water authority to ensure a seamless transition for staff and customers.

Since her appointment as GMW’s first female managing director Ms Quick has led the organisation through a period of great change.

This includes successful delivery of major water efficiency projects, organisational restructure and responding to COVID-19, floods, earthquakes and Commonwealth government water buybacks, while maintaining stable pricing and services for customers.

Ms Quick said she was proud of what had been accomplished over the past seven-and-a-half years.

“My hope is that my legacy will be one of collaboration, data-based decisions and positive change,” Ms Quick said.

“GMW is well-positioned to continue delivering water for a thriving northern Victoria and I look forward to seeing the organisation’s ongoing success.”

GMW chair Justin Hanney, whose appointment was announced in October, paid tribute to Ms Quick’s leadership and her significant contributions to the water sector.

"Her vision, integrity and commitment will leave a lasting legacy; and she hands over an organisation in great shape for the future," he said.

“We also recognise her remarkable three decades of advocacy and promotion within Victoria’s water sector, which have enriched both our organisation and the wider community."

GMW will commence a comprehensive search for its next managing director in the coming months.