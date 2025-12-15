Alpine Shire councillors were scheduled to elect a new mayor last night, following the resignation of Cr Gareth Graham's from the position on December 5.

The December monthly meeting was to be held at the recently renovated Myrtleford Memorial Hall on Tuesday evening.

Cr Graham was elected to the position of mayor in a 4-3 vote over Cr Sarah Nicholas on 25 November, but after less than a fortnight in the role he announced his resignation - releasing the following statement on 9 December to explain his decision.

Cr Nicholas, was was elected deputy mayor, has been acting mayor and was widely tipped to be voted into the mayoral position for another 12 months.

STATEMENT FROM CR GARETH GRAHAM

They say a week in politics is a long time.

This statement felt particularly true for me last week, as I navigated an unexpected and transformative experience in my role as mayor.

When I accepted this role, I did so with a genuine desire to serve our community.

While I knew the role would come with a steep learning curve after serving my first year as a councillor, at the time I believed I could serve the community as mayor in a way which met their needs and allowed me to learn and grow in the role.

Following my election to the position of mayor on November 25, I undertook the mayor mandatory training in Melbourne.

The sessions were both engaging and thought-provoking, providing valuable insights into the responsibilities and challenges associated with the mayoral role.

The information presented during the training prompted me to reflect deeply on my own preparedness and understanding of the complexities involved in council governance.

As the training progressed, it became evident I was not fully prepared for the mayoral responsibilities.

While I recognised chairing meetings and representing the council are important aspects of the role, I also became acutely aware there is much more to effective governance than these visible duties.

My discussions with several highly knowledgeable individuals during the training only reinforced this realisation.

After a number of in-depth conversations, I was convinced I did not yet possess the breadth of knowledge required to serve as mayor.

After further reflection, I made the decision to resign from the position of Mayor of Alpine Shire Council.

Our community deserves a leader fully equipped to meet any challenge that comes our way and I believe stepping aside is the right decision to support a different mayor to take on the role for the next year.

I remain committed to supporting our community as a councillor and thank everyone for their trust and understanding.