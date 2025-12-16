Councillor Sarah Nicholas has been re-elected mayor of Alpine Shire Council for the next 12 months, with Cr Gareth Graham elected deputy mayor.

Their election at Tuesday evening's December council meeting, held at the recently renovated Myrtleford Memorial Hall, follows on from Cr Graham's resignation from the position of mayor on December 5, after believing he "did not yet possess the breadth of knowledge required to serve as mayor".

He had been elected to the position on November 25, beating former mayor Cr Nicholas in a 4-3 vote, with Cr Nicholas elected deputy mayor.

At last night's meeting, Cr John Andersen nominated Cr Nicholas for the role of mayor, which was seconded by Cr Graham.

Cr Dave Byrne nominated Cr Jean-Pierre Ronco for mayor, however with no second the nomination failed.

Mayor Nicholas told those at the meeting that she really appreciated "the support and confidence in me, I'm inspired by that".

"We still have a lot to learn as a group; about being a really good council, working together and with our community," she said.

"What I really want to mention is the incredible courage and integrity Cr Graham exhibited, to stand aside after he found out a bit more about what a mayor's role actually entails.

"It's really important we engage and make decisions for the whole municipal community, with empathy and understanding, but on a foundation of exemplary governance.

"It takes time and experience to wield that [governance] and understand it and I think there's some really good potential leaders sitting on this bench.

"By the end of this term, there'll be [another person] in this chair, I have no doubt."

Mayor Nicholas said she looked forward to driving advocacy over the next year, with important community matters identified through the Council Plan as well as getting the council future-ready and improving the community's understanding of civic process across the shire.

"I think it's really important we listen to the visions, ideas and concerns of our community and help people with solutions about how to put those forward," she said.

"I really appreciate all the effort councillors have put in over the past year; it's been a huge year, which has set us up really well for our future work with the community [to] get to where we want to be."

Mayor Nicholas then called for nominations for the role of deputy mayor, with Cr Byrne nominating Cr Graham, seconded by Cr Noah Tanzen.

Cr Tanzen also nominated Cr Andersen, however with no second the nomination failed.

Cr Graham said he was looking forward to an interesting year ahead.

"The first year's always the [most challenging]," he said.

"I'd like to thank all the people who contacted me (either by phone, by email or on Facebook), who supported me in my decision to abdicate from the position of mayor after ten days; thank you."