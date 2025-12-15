Following the release of this year's ATAR results of students across the state last Thursday morning, 11 December, our secondary schools throughout Alpine Shire wished to pass on their congratulations for all their year 12 students' hard work during their final year of study.

BRIGHT P-12 COLLEGE

Bright P-12 College is very proud to announce its DUX for 2025; Jenna Stephens, who achieved an outstanding ATAR of 94.15.

Across the cohort, the academic results were exceptionally strong:

• 8.5 per cent of the cohort achieved an ATAR above 90: these three students are Jenna Stephens, Emlyn Connor and Sophie Head.

• 20 per cent of students achieved an ATAR above 80

• 40 per cent of students achieved an ATAR above 70 (placing Bright P-12 College in the top 30 per cent in the state)

• Six students ranked in the top nine per cent of Victoria in a subject

• 24 study scores of 35 or above (placing those results in the top 25 per cent statewide)

Dux Jenna Stephens said she was very excited by her results and didn’t expect to get dux of the school.

"I think [what] made a difference [was] I did a lot of practice exams and I was consistent with keeping on top of my work throughout the year," she said.

"Next year, I’m taking a gap year: I’ll be doing an outdoor education traineeship in Gippsland and I also plan to do some travelling.

"New Zealand and South East Asia are top of my list.

"After that, I’m hoping to do a Bachelor of Science at Melbourne University.”

The Year 12 students have taken a range of successful pathways during their time with Bright P-12 College, including VCE Vocational Major studies, school-based apprenticeships, TAFE programs, work experience and extension courses: all of which have helped shape their strengths, aspirations and readiness for life after school.

“We are incredibly proud of our Year 12 students and deeply appreciative of the collective effort from all staff who have supported them throughout their journey at Bright P-12 College," principal, Jean Olley said.

"Our gratitude and thanks also go to our parents and carers for their strong partnership, encouragement and belief in their children over 13 years of education.

"We wish them every success as they take their next steps.”

MARIAN COLLEGE

Marian College acting principal Kylie Quin said she was extremely proud of the 2025 cohort of graduates.

"It is so rewarding watching the students’ set goals, work towards them and be present to witness their successes," she said.

"We are incredibly proud of all our students at Marian and we are excited to see what the future holds for our entire graduating class: well done."

The Marian College Dux for 2025 is Jack Byrne, who achieved an outstanding ATAR of 93.

Jack excelled academically throughout his time at Marian College, while also being very actively engaged in many other aspects of school and community life.

He consistently received academic excellence awards across the breadth of his subjects.

He participated in school productions in leading roles, attended a National Science Youth Forum, was recognised with a NAPLAN Excellence Award, and is the college's University of Melbourne Kwong Lee Dow Young Scholar for the Class of 2025.

Jack has received several Australian Defence Force Awards and was a previous recipient of the Lions Club of Myrtleford Geoff Green Memorial Scholarship.

He was also a winner of the Alpine Shire Youth Award Senior, as well as receiving credit and distinction awards in mathematics competitions.

These and numerous other awards and recognitions, were all achieved while being an SRC member and school captain.

Jack looks to study engineering at the University of Melbourne next year.

Marian College also wish to acknowledge the 45.5 per cent of students who achieved study scores above 30 for their VCE subjects.

This is the culmination of hard work, perseverance, growth and the determination to take on every opportunity presented.

The achievements of students who completed VCE VM are also cause for celebration.

Many have already transitioned into full-time employment, apprenticeships, or are continuing their studies at TAFE.

MYRTLEFORD P-12 COLLEGE

Brooke Parolin was named as Myrtleford P-12 College's DUX for 2025.

"She did very well," principal Zlatko Pear said.

"We are very happy with all our Year 12 students.

"Some 70 per cent of students achieved an ATAR of over 60.

"They all have pathways for next year, with the scores to get into the courses they want.

"From here, they'll head off in their own directions and we wish them the best of luck."

MOUNT BEAUTY SECONDARY COLLEGE

Mount Beauty Secondary College is to announce its DUX for 2025 at the college's 'Presentation Evening' this Thursday night.