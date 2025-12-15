Recipients of this year's Grow Myrtleford+ grant round have praised the subfund of the Into Our Hands community foundation for the financial support, which will help deliver valuable projects within the community.

Foundation executive officer, Sylvie Huigen, said Grow Myrtleford+ undertook a careful and robust assessment process to select the five local groups to share in this year's $14,000 grant round.

Myrtleford & District Landcare and Sustainability Group spokesperson, Claire Stock, said their grant will help introduce bush foods to Myrtleford along the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail, with the mosiac artwork by the town's two Crackpots to be a key feature.

Graeme Piazza from Myrtleford Bowls Club said funding they've received will replace an antiquated projector and provide a new laptop to enable greater use by members.

Sean Hynes from Alpine Valley Autism Community (AVAC) said they were "incredibly grateful" for the financial donation backing autism peer support and autism carer support groups.

"This funding means we can continue creating these safe, welcoming spaces where people find others who truly understand their journey," he said.

"Our support groups provide essential connection and understanding for autistic people and carers who can otherwise feel isolated in our region."

Myrtleford Public Cemetery Trust chairperson, Kerry Murtagh, said their grant means they're able to renew the old signs out the front of the cemetery.

"We'll update our honour boards...people can go and see who is on them, since the 1870s," she said.

"The Memorial Garden hadn't had any signage before, so we're getting some signage to let everyone know we have one and where it is."

Myrtleford P-12 College principal Zlatko Pear thanked the organisation for their support of a bursary fund for students in need.