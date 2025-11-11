The Allan Labor Government’s Statewide Treaty Bill 2025 undermines transparency, accountability, and the principles of equality before the law.

This legislation represents one of the most significant changes to Victoria’s system of government in history.

It creates a separate system of law and regulation based on race, and that should concern every Victorian.

The proposed statutory authority, Gellung Warl, would operate independently of Parliament and Ministers, with the ability to set its own rules and standards while being exempt from key accountability measures such as ministerial oversight and freedom of information laws.

The bill gives sweeping powers to an unelected body with little public scrutiny.

Key terms remain undefined, oversight is limited, and there are exemptions from taxes and transparency laws that should apply to all.

We all want to see stronger outcomes for Indigenous communities, but this legislation divides rather than unites.

True reconciliation comes from working together and delivering real results in local communities, not by creating separate systems.

I and my Nationals’ colleagues will oppose the Treaty legislation and are committed to repealing it if elected to government.

Tim McCurdy, Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley

Community consultation a vital part of changes

Last week I proposed key amendments to new environmental laws being debated in Parliament.

The reforms to Australia’s environment laws are long overdue, but there is still a need for greater transparency and meaningful community consultation to be embedded in the legislation.

Our laws must protect nature, give clarity to industry, and provide a clear path for community input and impact to be considered.

These new laws move us forward in parts, but give substantial discretionary powers to the minister and fall well short in ensuring genuine community consultation.

The inclusion of bioregional mapping in the reforms is welcomed, but it is imperative environmental considerations extend to high value agricultural land and drinking water catchments, strengthening requirements on developers.

Bioregional plans must consider and protect the sustainable maintenance of high value agricultural land and drinking water catchments.

I’m drafting amendments to require a National Environment Standard for Community Engagement and Consultation that developers must address.

For two years, I’ve been calling for agricultural land to be mapped to identify clear ‘no-go’ zones for large-scale renewable projects and give regional communities certainty.

The government must outline how it will identify these ‘go’ and ‘no-go’ zones, and how they interact with state Renewable Energy Zones.

Dr Helen Haines, Independent federal MP for Indi

Nationals adopt ‘fairer’ energy and climate plan

The Nationals are putting Australians first with cheaper electricity, secure jobs and lower emissions.

We are announcing an all-energy approach, to deliver the lowest possible electricity prices for Australian households and businesses, while maintaining reliability and lowering emissions.

Australia can’t afford Labor’s Net Zero plan, which Labor cannot achieve anyway.

The Nationals will abandon a net zero commitment.

We will do our fair share to reduce global emissions, but not more than the rest of the world.

Our plan is cheaper because we will lower energy prices first, use all of our resources and abandon the commitment to net zero.

All carbon taxes and restrictions should be removed.

Our plan is better because we will protect our local environment through local community action such as waterway protection, land restoration and soil carbon.

We will ensure that our national security is not compromised.

Our plan is fairer because we will reduce emissions in line with comparable nations, not ahead of them.

We will ensure that costs are distributed fairly, not concentrated on regional Australia.

Australia has cut more emissions than other countries - about two per cent per year - double the OECD rate.

We will incentivise lower emissions through a renewed Emissions Reduction Fund.

This will be a small fraction of the $9 billion now being spent each year on net-zero subsidies, regulations, and administrative costs.

Our approach will increase investment in cheaper electricity by broadening the Capacity Investment Scheme to include all energy technologies and remove the moratorium on nuclear energy.

Senator Bridget McKenzie, Nationals’ deputy leader