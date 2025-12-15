Myrtleford P-12 College is set to run an after-school care program as students return next year, to help assist local families in their daily routines.

"Alpine Children Services told us a few months ago they wouldn't be running the program in 2026, so we needed to find an alternative," principal, Zlatko Pear said.

"Myrtleford P-12 did the research and got in touch to organise it.

"The program will definitely run as after-school care, with an option for before-school care, as well as a holiday program available to assist parents next year.

"If there are any questions, ring the school, but we'll supply more information at a later date."

Mr Pear said having the before-school option will be a benefit for some parents.

"We're excited about it, it won't cost too much for families, with the average out-of-pocket expenses around $2 to $6," he said.

"There will be lots of activities involved and I think the kids will be very satisfied with the program."

The new program is set to commence at the start of the next school year in late January.