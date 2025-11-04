Sunny skies, beautiful cars and plenty of people.

It was the perfect recipe for success at Chopped and Changed Kustom Car Club Inc. Myrtleford's ninth-annual Show and Shine event, held for the very time at the Savoy Club on Sunday.

More than 100 vehicles from across the state presented a literal motoring history of Australia over the past century, much to the admiration of hundreds of spectators.

"It's been incredible," enthused club secretary John Goodman.

"We've had vehicles from all over and the crowds have been terrific.

"Making the move from the showgrounds to the Savoy Club has been seriously successful.

"We wanted the show to be more visible in town, and that has certainly worked.

"Having it at the Savoy Club has also been fantastic because they have been able to cater for meals too.

"The event marks our club's 10th anniversary, and this is the ninth Show n Shine as we had to cancel one year because of the weather."

John Panlook is one of the club's 38 members who was busy volunteering on Sunday.

"We're a non-for-profit, so everything goes back into the community," he said.

"We do what we love."

This year's Show and Shine was supported by: Michelini's Wines, Ovens Valley Chainsaws & Mowers, MDB Engineering, Liberty Fuel Myrtleford, Shannon's, Total Tilt Transport, Lecons Building and Construction, McPherson's Earthmoving, B&K Mechanical and Tilt Tray Services.

For those that love their vehicles, Bright's 33rd Rod Run is on this weekend, with hundreds of vehicles to go on show, complemented by live music and other great entertainment.

For full details go to the website: brightrodrun.com.au