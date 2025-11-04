The first of hundreds of immaculate vehicles have already started to roll into town for this weekend's 33rd Bright Rod Run.

The Bright Rod & Kustom Club Inc, which has run the event since 2013, expects more than 300 entrant vehicles and 15,000 people to attend the three-day carnival.

"As far as I'm aware most if not all the accommodation is booked out...that's 12,500 beds, not counting tents or caravans at the six caravan parks," said club treasurer Mike Dealy.

"We're finding more people are coming up from Melbourne Cup Day and staying until Monday or Tuesday the following week.

"And we also saw a lot of day visitors from the North East on Sunday last year, which we expect again.

"Behind Easter and Christmas, this is the town's busiest time and provides a significant boost to the local economy.

"I couldn't say exactly what it's worth, but in 2019 Alpine Shire puts the benefit to the community at $6.5m to $7m, and I believe it would certainly be that, if not more."

After the financial impact of the police operation in the area in September, this weekend's influx of visitors will be welcomed more than ever by local businesses, while many residents are just looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere and admiring vehicles cruise the streets.

"We're a local not-for-profit club and organise this family event so people can enjoy the cars and have a bit of fun," Mr Dealy said.

"Our message remains the same each year...for people to drive carefully and obey all the road rules.

"If we get a complaint from police that an entrant is breaking the law they are no longer an entrant...they get the flick.

"Drivers caught doing burn-outs last year lost their licence for six months and their vehicles went home on the back of a truck...the hoon law fixes them up."

Mr Dealy stressed the main street is not controlled by the rod club, with council having responsibility for traffic management and police do enforcement.

"Cars cruise the main street all weekend and a lot of them aren't event entrants...we just look after our event," he said.

This year's three-day event is again based in Pioneer Park, kicking off with entrant registrations on Friday afternoon and a barbecue from 6pm to 8pm.

Super Saturday sees a trade show from 9am to 4pm at Pioneer Park, with last year's successful changes for Saturday night "morphing into more an entertainment night than just music and the dinner" - continuing with a fashion show, cabaret, music, rock and roll dancing, 70s themed pin-up competition and burlesque show.

Sunday sees the Show n Shine and Bright Rotary Market from 9am to 2pm in Pioneer Park.

Mr Dealy said a free shuttle bus will run between Pioneer Park and Bright CBD.

"Most of the entrant vehicles this year will be from the mid 1950s to late 1960s...and we're seeing more rat rods and smaller cars such as Toranas and Escorts too this year," he said.

"I'm blown away by how much pride our entrants take in their cars and how much effort they put into bring them up to such a high level."

Mr Dealy said the club reinvests between $20,000 to $25,000 annually from the event's proceeds back into the local community.

"We have our Alpine Bursary Grant Scheme, which provides $1000 for tools for four to six local apprentices each year, as well as contributions to sporting groups, special interest groups as well as contributing to essential services and other community interest projects," he said.

As in previous years, council has alcohol restrictions in place from 10pm Thursday, 6 November to 7am Monday, 10 November for the event.

The alcohol restrictions apply to public areas across the Bright CBD, including Gavan Street, Railway Avenue, Ireland Street, Howitt Park and Centenary Park.

There will be temporary road closures or changed traffic conditions affecting Wood Street, Burke Street, Camp Street, Ireland Street and Anderson Street.

Prominent temporary signage and advertising will be used to ensure that the alcohol restrictions designation is well communicated to event attendees.

To contact organisers, call 0439 913 310 or email seeyou@brightrodrun.com.au.

For tickets, or more details go to the website: brightrodrun.com.au